Rajeev Dhyani shames ‘rental mulla’ on Pranam Walekum

Rajeev Dhyani in his political satire, took a dig on the Maulanas who participate in the TV debates giving the panellists a chance to vilify their own community. In his satirical clipping Pranam Walekum, he describes how debates are ‘organised’ on news channels to target Muslim community with the help of Maulana who comes to the show as a representative of his community.

Explaining the process, Rajeev says the anchor first begins the show, for half an hour he vilifies mulla and his community. He added that the rental mulla is repeatedly abused on the channel but he continues to participate because he gets Rs 1000 for each abuse and Rs 5000 for each show.

Rajeev says generally the panel of the debate comprises of a general, a fake baba, a spokesperson of the political party (BJP), a professor and a Maulana. The Maulana, whom he calls ‘rental mulla’ is abused by the general, the fake baba, the spokesperson and the professor in turns, observes Rajeev. He says, the mulla gets Rs 5000 for the abuse he has tolerated by 5 people on the show. This is the reason why the rental mulla is also called as ‘Paanch Hazaari Mulla’ he claims.

Rajeev also reads a verse about the show saying:

Raat key nau bajtey hi channel pay aajatey rozana

Muchad general, naqli saadhu, paanch hazaari Maulana

Saying that the whole show is pre-planned, Rajeev says the anchor teaches all the other four participants of the show what they have to say in advance, following which the ‘shameless fellow’ (rental mulla) continuously faces vilification and abuse for the whole one hour.

Rajeev says he puts his self-respect at stake, receives insult for the community and helps the anchor in disrupting peace of the country, just for the sake of Rs 5000.

The satirist urged viewers to boycott him.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.