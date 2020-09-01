Rajeev Kumar assumes charge as Election Commissioner

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 1st September 2020 2:05 pm IST
Rajeev Kumar assumes charge as Election Commissioner

New Delhi: Rajeev Kumar assumed charge as the Election Commissioner of India on Tuesday.

He joined the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Kumar, a Former Finance Secretary was appointed as Election Commissioner following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa.

“The President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar, IAS (retd) (JH:1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner who has resigned with effect from August 31,” read a notification of the Law Ministry.

Kumar is a former IAS officer from Jharkhand cadre. Lavasa will take up the position of vice-president at the Asian Development Bank. 

Source: ANI
READ:  India must take advantage of disruptive, impactful technologies: Harsh Vardhan
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close