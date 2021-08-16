Rajender deviating from leftist ideology, parroting Saffron narrative: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana state finance minister T Harish Rao alleged that Etala Rajender who claimed to be the champion of leftist ideology is now pedaling the saffron narrative after joining the BJP. After failing in Huzurabad’s progress, Rajendra has joined BJP to safeguard his personal properties. He is issuing baseless statements against the chief minister and other leaders.

The social activist P Poochamallu Yadav has joined TRS in Huzurabad in the presence of Harish Rao, civil supplies minister Kamlakar, member of parliament Captain Lakshmikant, MLA Satish Kumar, the former minister Peddi Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, SC Corporation Chairman Srinivas.

Speaking on the occasion Harish Rao said, “Yadav has joined the TRS due to the problems created by Rajender in Huzurabad. Police cases were filed against him.”

After Etala Rajendra joined BJP, the social activist thought the TRS to be in the best interest of Huzurabad people. Harish Rao said that there is a big difference in the speech and action of Rajendra as he has forgotten his leftist ideology and now after joining the BJP, he is speaking the divisive language of the Saffron party.

Rajendra has not done anything for the progress of Huzurabad during seven years. The people of the area did not benefit from his personal success. On the contrary, the success of TRS candidate Srinivas Yadav can pave the way for the district’s advancement and welfare of the people. Chief minister Chandrashekhar Rao is focused on the progress of Huzurabad.

The TRS candidate has played an important role during the Telangana Movement and he remained in jail for many months. Harish Rao said that Huzurabad is a stronghold of the TRS and no election results can go against the party.