Rajender says to take 1st Corona vaccine

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etala Rajender today said that he will first take Corona vaccine to create confidence among people.

There is no panic of Corona or the bird flu problem in Telangana state, he said. I will take the first Corona vaccine and then others he said. We are spending Rs 7500 crore for health sector and Rs 450 crore development works in Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Panjagutta here.

On January 11 the health department and funds to be discussed in a collectors meeting to be addressed by chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated an Oncology Department in a special building. It was sponsored by Megha Engineering Company that spent Rs 18 crore for 50 beds facility and modern equipment in the NIMS Hospital.

Telangana is in forefront to develop health sector. We are prepared to administer 10 lakhs of Corona vaccine doses a day he said. Fir this, all arrangements have been made and the dry run was successful, Rajender said.

The minister expressed hope that the new oncology building facility will give the best services to cancer patients.