Rajesh Kumar on shooting in Covid-19 era

By News Desk 1 Published: 27th August 2020 5:56 am IST
Rajesh Kumar on shooting in Covid-19 era

Mumbai, Aug 26 : Actor Rajesh Kumar is currently shooting for the series, Excuse Me Madam, and he says the work area on the set has been divided into small units, in order to follow safety protocols amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“Our production house and the makers are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to precautions and safety of the cast and crew. They are following all the protocols with regular temperature and oxygen levels checks,” Rajesh said.

“The most important thing is, we are shooting in small units to follow the safety protocols. It shows a genuine concern towards the cast and crew. At the end of the day we are a family. It feels great to shoot in the new normal and we will get used to it as I feel as an actor it is my duty to provide entertainment to our audiences during such tough times,” he added.

READ:  Celebs 'relieved' after film and TV production get green signal from I&B Ministry

In the Star Bharat show, Rajesh essays the lead role of Sanam.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close