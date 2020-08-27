Rajesh Kumar on shooting in Covid-19 era

Mumbai, Aug 26 : Actor Rajesh Kumar is currently shooting for the series, Excuse Me Madam, and he says the work area on the set has been divided into small units, in order to follow safety protocols amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“Our production house and the makers are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to precautions and safety of the cast and crew. They are following all the protocols with regular temperature and oxygen levels checks,” Rajesh said.

“The most important thing is, we are shooting in small units to follow the safety protocols. It shows a genuine concern towards the cast and crew. At the end of the day we are a family. It feels great to shoot in the new normal and we will get used to it as I feel as an actor it is my duty to provide entertainment to our audiences during such tough times,” he added.

In the Star Bharat show, Rajesh essays the lead role of Sanam.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.