Rajgir zoo safari likely to open in next two months

Patna, Dec 1 : Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ambitious project, the zoo safari in Rajgir, is expected to be thrown open for nature lovers in the next two months.

A.K. Pandey, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Bihar, told IANS about the development on Tuesday.

“Some work such as wire fencing is remaining in the project. As per our expectations, it will be completed in the next two months,” Pandey said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going to Rajgir on Tuesday for inspection of his dream zoo safari project. He laid the foundation of the project in January, 2017 at an estimated cost of around Rs 176 crore. The zoo safari is spread over 472 acres, surrounded by Rajgir hills.

As per officials, the deadline for the completion of project was August this year. It is already late by three months and another two months are required for its completion.

Another forest official said the park is a one-of-its-kind natural habitat for species such as Asiatic lion, tigers, panthers, leopards, deer and blackbuck, among others. The animals will be housed in especially designed enclosures. The bigger enclosures are spread over 90 acres. A butterflies park is also being built.

Rajgir is one of the most important tourist destinations in Bihar, located in Nalanda district, some 90 km from state capital Patna. It attracts a large number of tourists every year. It is also the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Wildlife and nature lovers can enjoy the safari in especially designed vehicles having a capacity of around 25 persons at one go. They will be escorted by trained guards,” added the official.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.