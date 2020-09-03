Rajinikanth congratulates DMK’s Duraimurugan, Baalu on new posts

Chennai, Sep 3 : Even before the DMK formally announced the appointment of senior leaders Duraimurugan as its General Secretary and T.R. Baalu as Treasurer, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Thursday wished them the best on their unanimous election.

Both – Duraimurugan and Baalu – had filed their nominations for the post of General Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

A senior DMK leader told IANS: “Only Duraimurugan and Baalu have filed their nominations and Thursday is the last date for nomination filing.”

He said many people extend their greetings during such occasions and Rajnikanth too may have wished them.

In a tweet, Rajinikanth extended his hearty wishes to Duraimurgan and Baalu on their being unanimouly elected as DMK’s General Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

The DMK has called a meeting of its General Council, via video conferencing, on September 9 to elect the party’s General Secretary and Treasurer, its president M.K. Stalin announced on Tuesday.

Stalin has requested all the members to attend the meeting without fail.

The post of General Secretary fell vacant following the death of K. Anbazhagan this March.

The party had earlier convened the General Council meeting on March 29 to elect a new General Secretary, but it got postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Duraimurugan had resigned as Treasurer and was tipped to be elected as the General Secretary.

However, as the General Council meeting was not held on March 29, Stalin had announced that Duraimurgan would continue as Treasurer.

Source: IANS

