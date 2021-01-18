Rajit Kapur: Aruna Irani is one of the most versatile actors

Mumbai, Jan 18 : Rajit Kapur is a self-confessed fan of Aruna Irani, and he says that the veteran actress has proved her versatility across all mediums.

“To me, consistency of performance is something I always appreciate. To me Aruna Irani is one of the most versatile actors. She started her career at the age of five and at 70-plus, too, is acting. Do we have the guts to acknowledge that!” says Kapur, 60, about the 74-year-old actress.

Kapur is currently busy with Taher Ali Baig’s short film “Fitrat”. He plays a charcter named Vishnu in the film.

“Twenty five years back, when I used to talk about short films, there was no support and people used to think I am mad. But over the last two years there has been a great response to short films and everyone wants to make them. It’s a wonderful format in which message can be portrayed easily, and for the new director this is a brilliant trial, good for confidence building. Sometimes there are subjects that cannot be made into full fledged feature films, and then the short film format works the best. Also, the audience has lesser attention span now,” Kapur tells IANS.

