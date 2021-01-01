Rajit Kapur would love playing Manav Kaul’s ‘Nail Polish’ role if he was younger

Mumbai, Jan 1 : Actor Rajit Kapoor has opened up about the role that Manav Kaul essays in the upsoming OTT film Nail Polish, saying he would have attempted the character if he was younger.

“The title role that Manav plays, had I been younger I would have loved to attempt it. It’s a great part, delicate and layered, and yet difficult and challenging,” said the 60-year-old Kapoor.

Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the film revolves around the killing of migrant children and the mystery behind it. The courtroom drama also stars Arjun Rampal and Anand Tiwari.

On his role, Kapoor added: “I play Judge Bhushan. He is on the edge. He faces a challenge in court with this case as well as at home with his wife. Bugs was clear how he wanted it played, so I was a puppet in his hands,” he added.

Nail Polish will stream on Zee5 from January 1.

