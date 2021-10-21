Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award presented to Veerappa Moily

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award was presented to the former Union minister and senior congress leader Veerappa Moily in the vicinity of the historical Charminar. AICC General Secretary Telangana In-charge Manikkam Tagore and TPCC President Revanth Reddy presented the award. Revanth Reddy unfurled the Congress flag on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Veerappa Moily said the Rajiv Gandhi era was the most beneficial one in which every section of the society was developed and the nation witnessed unity and brotherhood among its citizens. He added that Rajiv Gandhi had introduced laws to check corruption. Further, he said that the UPA government had passed the Lokpal bill but the Narendra Modi government is hesitating to implement it.

Moily predicted that after the next assembly elections in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh, the Congress will form the government.

Present on the occasion was senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Hanumanth Rao, Dr.Geeta Reddy, M.Shashidar Reddy, Madhu Goud, APCC Chief Dr.Shailaja Nath, AICC Secretary Vamsi Chander Reddy and others.

Meanwhile, the Sadbhavana Yaadgaar Committee President G.Niranjan welcomed the guests.