Rajiv Gandhi was not meant for career in politics, says his classmate Habibullah

Hyderabad: On the legal awareness web series, Faizan Mustafa, an eminent legal commentator and the Vice Chancellor and Hyderabad based Law University, NALSAR, threw light on contents of the memoirs of Wajahat Habibullah. He also asked him several questions.

Talking on the memoirs of Habibullah, My Years with Rajiv: Triumph and Tragedy Mustafa engaged him in discussing various issues which are relevant even today.

Habibullah is the 1968 batch IAS officer. Among his various jobs he also served in the office of Rajiv Gandhi when he was the Prime Minister of India.

Habibullah sheds light on the unlocking of Babri Masjid and the Shah Bano judgement. On the Babri Masjid issue, Habibullah recalls how his schoolmate Rajiv Gandhi was ignorant and unaware until it actually happened.

He felt that Rajiv Gandhi was not meant for a career in politics.

He then speaks about how Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of Telecom revolution by bringing Sam Pitroda and how he is responsible for today’s IT industry in the country.

Talking about Shah Bano case, Habibullah says how he and noted journalist M J Akbar advised Rajiv Gandhi not to bring the bill to undo the judgement in Shah Bano case.

He points out that Rajiv was neither in favour nor against the Shah Bano ruling.

