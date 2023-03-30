Rajiv Swagruha Township: Token Advance DD submission date extended

Rajiv Swagruha Township: Token Advance DDs submission date extended to April 15
Hyderabad: Last date for token advance Demand Drafts (DDs) submission for available flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam Township has been extended to April 15.

The Rajiv Swagruha Corporation is allotting available flats through a lottery in Phase IV.

Applicants must pay a token advance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for 2 BHK/1 BHK and 1 BHK Senior Citizen respectively, in the form of a Demand Draft, drawn in favour of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, payable at Hyderabad.

The DD has to be submitted at the office of the managing director, Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd., Urdugally, Street No.17, Himayathnagar, Hyderabad on or before April 15 by 5 pm.

