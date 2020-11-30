Rajkot hospital fire to be probed by different panel

Gandhinagar, Nov 30 : Due to time limitations owing to another hospital fire incident probe, the Gujarat government on Monday decided to hand over the investigation into the Rajkot hospital fire, which left five dead, from the Justice K.A. Punj (retd) panel to one headed by Justice D.A. Mehta (retd).

The government on Monday issued a notification regarding the probe in Rajkot fire incident.

“The government has now decided to hand over the Rajkot’s Uday Shivanand hospital fire probe to a Commission headed by retired High Court judge, Justice D.A. Mehta. Earlier, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had announced that the probe will be led by retired High Court judge, Justice K.A. Punj. But owing to his being occupied with another hospital fire incident probe, and so that the Rajkot fire can be probed at the earliest, this decision has been taken. The commission will submit its report in three months to the government,” Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said.

The state government on Saturday had named Justice Punj, who is currently probing the fire at Ahmedabad’s Shreya Hospital, where eight Corona patients had died, to probe the Rajkot hospital fire incident too.

