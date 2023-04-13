Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy ‘Stree 2’ to release on this date

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film ‘Stree 2’ on Wednesday, officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai.

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee marked their presence at the event to make an official announcement of the film.

Team ‘Stree’ enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The team revealed that ‘Stree 2’ is set to release on August 31, 2024.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik ‘Stree’ was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Rajkummar and Aparshakti also had a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s horror comedy film ‘Bhediya’ which was released in November last year.

The makers of ‘Bhediya’ also announced the sequel of the film. At the gala, Varun unveiled the logo of Bhediya 2 and even made a wolf sound, expressing his excitement.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee also talked about the much-awaited sequel of ‘Stree’ and said, “2023 is here!!! And I am very thrilled to kickstart this year, but looking back at the work I did last year- I was very nervous about JD aka Jana as it had to be similar yet difficult from Stree. But thankfully it was received well by the audience. Now the journey of Stree 2 will be super exciting.. recently I wrapped up Apurva. I’m thrilled to see how people will react to some very extreme characters. The playground is going to get bigger and better this year… so I am looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will also be seen in an upcoming sports drama film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor.