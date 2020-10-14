Rajkummar Rao’s key to success: Don’t work hard but work the hardest

News Desk 1Published: 14th October 2020 6:31 am IST
Mumbai, Oct 13 : Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared his secret mantra for success in his latest social media post.

Rajkummar took Instagram and shared two pictures, posing in a grey T-shirt and baggy jeans with spunky sunglasses.

“Don’t work hard but work the hardest,” he wrote as caption.

The actor’s girlfriend Patralekhaa dropped hugging emojis.

Rajkummar will next be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”. He is also a part of the films “Ludo”, “Roohi Afzana” and “Badhaai Do”.

