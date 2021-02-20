Rajkummar to Patralekhaa: Thank you for being my strength

Mumbai, Feb 20 : Actor Rajkummar Rao had a special birthday message for ladylove Patralekhaa on Saturday. He said she inspires him every day.

“Happy birthday my love @patralekhaa. You are the most gorgeous and kindest girl ever. The best daughter, best partner, best sister and the best friend, You inspire me everyday,” wrote Rajkummar with a picture of Patralekhaa he posted.

“Thank you for being my strength. May God bless you forever and you get all the happiness and success in the world because you totally deserve them. Mere muskarne ki wajah tum ho,” he ended his note, borrowing from the popular song in their 2014 film, CityLights.

Rajkummar and Patralekha have been dating for quite a years, and the couple share pictures from their life on social media.

The actor currently awaits the release of his next film, a horror comedy “Roohi”, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The film is slated to release on March 11.

