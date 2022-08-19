Rajnath Singh at Bengdubi Military Station in Darjeeling

Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 19th August 2022 10:49 am IST
Darjeeling: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during a felicitation ceremony of Veer Naris of the Armed Forces personnel, who lost their lives in a recent landslide at Tupul in Manipur, at Bengdubi Military Station in Darjeeling district, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Darjeeling: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with one of the Armed Forces personnel injured in a recent landslide at Tupul in Manipur, during a ceremony at Bengdubi Military Station, in Darjeeling district, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The ceremony was organised to felicitate the “Veer Naris” of the Armed Forces personnel, killed in the landslide. (PTI Photo)
Darjeeling: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Veer Naris of the Armed Forces personnel, who lost their lives in a recent landslide at Tupul in Manipur, during a ceremony at Bengdubi Military Station, in Darjeeling district, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Darjeeling: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Armed Forces personnel, who lost their lives in a recent landslide at Tupul in Manipur, during a ceremony at Bengdubi Military Station, in Darjeeling district, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

