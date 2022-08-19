Rajnath Singh at Bengdubi Military Station in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with one of the Armed Forces personnel injured in a recent landslide at Tupul in Manipur, during a ceremony at Bengdubi Military Station, in Darjeeling district, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The ceremony was organised to felicitate the "Veer Naris" of the Armed Forces personnel, killed in the landslide. (PTI Photo) Darjeeling: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Veer Naris of the Armed Forces personnel, who lost their lives in a recent landslide at Tupul in Manipur, during a ceremony at Bengdubi Military Station, in Darjeeling district, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande is also seen. (PTI Photo) Darjeeling: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Armed Forces personnel, who lost their lives in a recent landslide at Tupul in Manipur, during a ceremony at Bengdubi Military Station, in Darjeeling district, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)