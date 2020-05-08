menu
Rajnath Singh speaks with Japan defence on mitigating COVID-19

Posted by Mohammed Hussain Published: May 08, 2020, 8:25 pm IST
Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephone conversation with minister of defence, Taro Kono.

The two Defence Ministers had discussions on their respective responses against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajnath Singh informed Mr Kono Taro on India’s contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic. They also agreed that India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together alongwith other countries in this regard to deal with the post COVID-19 related challenges.

Both ministers also conveyed their commitment to take forward the initiatives of bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

