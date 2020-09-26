Rajnath Singh to inaugurate construction of two tunnels at IMA Dehradun on Sept 28

Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will virtually inaugurate the construction of two tunnels on the Indian Military Academy (IMA) premises in Dehradun on September 28, said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

According to Uttarakhand CMO, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will be present at the virtual inauguration of the two tunnels at 3:30 pm. In view of this, IMA Commandant Lieutenant General JS Negi met the Chief Minister at the latter’s residence today.

According to the CMO, Rawat said, Rs 45 crore has been approved by the Central Government for the construction of two tunnels at IMA. Two tunnel underpasses will be made in the IMA.

The CMO said the government and the Army have been concerned about security during parades at the IMA, so these two tunnels were proposed to the Defence Minister who approved them.

After these tunnels are made, commuters will not face difficulties during parades at IMA. The Army and local residents have been demanding the construction of the tunnels in the past, the Uttarakhand CMO said.

Source: ANI