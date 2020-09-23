Rajnath to open 43 bridges in 7 states, launch Tawang tunnel work

By News Desk 1Published: 24th September 2020 5:04 am IST
Guwahati, Sep 24 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Thursday inaugurate, via video conferencing, 43 bridges in seven border states and Union Territories and lay the foundation of an important tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence official said on Wednesday.

Defence spokesman, Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said of the 43 bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation, 10 are in Jammu and Kashmir, eight each in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, seven in Ladakh, four each in Punjab and Sikkim, and two in Himachal Pradesh.

The Defence Minister would also lay the foundation stone of Nechiphu tunnel to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The tunnel is expected to shorten the travel time to Tawang, 448 km northwest of state capital Itanagar and bordering China.

