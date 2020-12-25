Rajnikanth admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajnikanth has been admitted to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. He has complained of ‘Severe Fluctuation’ in his blood pressure, press release said.

The official press release issued by Apollo hospital also that he is hemodynamically stable now.

A statement issued by Apollo Hospital read, ““Mr. Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then, he isolated himself and was monitored closely. Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

The shoot of actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, which has been taking place in Hyderabad over the last few weeks, had to be halted all of a sudden after eight crew members have tested positive for the coronavirus a couple of days ago. However, the actor was tested negative. In the movie, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a caring brother and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as his sister.

Recently, Rajnikanth also announced that he will soon launch his own party and take the full-length plunge into politics.