Rajnikanth assures Muslim leaders to facilitate meeting with PM

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth assured the Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS) members that he would facilitate a meeting between Muslim religious leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It may be mentioned that TNJUS members had met the actor on Sunday and apprised him of issues Muslims would face due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Rajinikant’s response

Later, Rajinikant tweeted, “I am willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country’s prime objective should be love, unity and peace”.

Anti-CAA protests

It may be noted that after President of India gave assent to CAB, turning it into CAA, protests broke out across the country.

The epicenter of the protests, Delhi, has also witnessed communal riots. In the riots over 50 persons lost their lives and left many injured.