Rajshri Deshpande: Fun working with extremely gifted Jimmy Sheirgill

Mumbai, Nov 22 : Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande has bagged a project with actor Jimmy Sheirgill, whom she finds extremely gifted.

The untitled film is being helmed by Dnyanesh Zoting, and will release on an OTT platform.

“This is an extremely intriguing project. It’s really fun working with the extremely gifted Jimmy Sheirgill. I feel elated to be working on this and also to be able to deliver quality content to the audience. Really can’t wait for my fans to watch me in this one,” she said.

Earlier, Rajshri had posted a photo with Jimmy on Instagram informing her fans about the film.

“Our Next Movie @jimmysheirgill Directed by @dnyaneshzoting Shot by – @jitanharmeetsingh @neeshank Creative producer @aalokbatra EP @akshay_valsangkar Produced by @YoodleeFilms #Untitled #Himachal #Shooting #Actors #Film,” she had written along with the photo.

Going by the hashtags on her post, she is currently shooting for it in Himachal Pradesh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.