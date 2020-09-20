Rajya Sabha adjourned after ruckus by opposition

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned for a brief time after a ruckus created by Opposition MPs opposing agriculture reform Bills on Sunday.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien entered the well of the House and showed the rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, during a discussion in the House on agriculture Bills.

The ruckus was created when Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to the concerns raised by opposition MPs.

Opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and some also throw out the papers in the Upper House.

The Bills being discussed are — Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of them were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.