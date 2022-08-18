Ex-party chief K Laxman key to BJP’s mission Telangana 2023?

Hyderabad: In a move clearly aimed at bringing the Backward Classes towards it, the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) has inducted Rajya Sabha MP and former Telangana party chief K Laxman into its parliamentary board. Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held next year.

This move enables Laxman, an ex-MLA, to select candidates for the assembly elections. The MP is also the president of the saffron party’s OBC Morcha which makes him an essential part of the BJP’s plans to gain power in Telangana.

Also Read Telangana: KCR pays tribute to Sarvai Papanna on anniversary

“I am grateful to the party and will do my best in discharging my responsibilities,” the MP was quoted as saying by the Times of India. It is to be noted that Laxman was elected to the Parliament from Uttar Pradesh in July.

He is also a national executive member, and the induction into the board seems to be a crucial move as the body works closely with Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

In Telangana, the BJP mainly comprises Backward Class leaders who are currently its faces. Nizamabad MP D Arvind, and Karimnagar (and party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar) are both from the community. Similarly, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, who was an ex-minister in the current TRS government (who joined the BJP last year) is also from the Backward Classes.

The move is important given that in Telangana, Backward Classes compromise about 60% of the population. However, it is a not a big block, as a handful of communities amongst BCs occupy most of the powerful positions. Yadava, Padmashali and Gouds are most noticeable. It is to be seen if the BJP can bring together the entire BCs as a block.