Rajya Sabha to discuss Budget on Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 8 : The Rajya Sabha will start discussion on the General Budget on Tuesday as the motion of thanks on the President’s Address was passed on Monday as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Act.

Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lay on the table, a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation through the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

As per the official business list, the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 be moved for passing by Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. It has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

