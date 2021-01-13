Rakesh Jhunjhunwala lowers stake in Titan Company

Mumbai, Jan 13 : Renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala lowered his stake in Titan Company during the October-December period.

According to data on BSE, as of December end, Jhunjhunwala individually held over 3.75 crore shares amounting to 4.23 per cent stake and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 96.60 lakh shares amounting to 1.09 per cent stake.

At the end of the quarter-ended September, Jhunjhunwala held over 3.93 crore shares of Titan while his wife held over 96.90 lakh shares of the company.

This is the second consecutive quarter that Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stake in Titan Company.

Share price of the company has surged 22.37 per cent in the past three months. On Wednesday, its stock price on the BSE closed at Rs 1,504.65, lower by Rs 22.55 or 1.48 per cent from its previous close.

