Rakesh Roshan has THIS to say about Hrithik-Saba’s wedding

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for quite sometime now and they have made their relationship official in 2022 too. The couple enjoys a quality time together and it is also rumoured that they will get hitched in November this year. On Friday various media outlets reported that Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan will tie knot in November but the couple has not confirmed the date officially yet.

In the hunt to know the exact date and venue of the marriage, Hrithik Roshan’s father was finally asked to react to the rumours by journalists.

It is reported now that Rakesh Roshan has stated that he has not heard anything about it as yet and said that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are still getting to know each other. Rakesh is of the opinion that Hrithik and Saba’s relationship needs to grow.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad (Twitter)

“Baba, why doesn’t the media give them (Hrithik and Saba) space to let their relationship grow? Dosti hui nahin ki shaadi ki baat shuroo. They are getting to know each other. Let them be,” Bollywood Life.com quoted Rakesh Roshan’s reaction about the wedding rumours of the couple in the report.

The rumours of their marriage date surfaced after a tweet announcing their wedding went viral on Friday. Recently, a video of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad too had gone viral in which they shared a goodbye kiss at the airport. After watching the video, fans urged the stars to get married as early as possible. Netizens praised the chemistry and PDA of the duo.

Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan and has two sons, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008) together. The couple separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. Sussanne Khan also approves of the relationship of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial Vikram Vedha which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte. He is currently busy shooting an action-thriller film, Fighter in Kashmir. Saba Azad will be next seen in Rocket Boys season two.