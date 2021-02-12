Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli are first two finalists of Bigg Boss 14

Mumbai: In one of the major twists in Thursday’s episode, Nikki Tamboli was announced as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14. In the Ticket To Finale task, it was Rubina Dilaik who won the game. However, as she has been nominated for the whole season, she couldn’t have gone through the finale. The diva decided to give away the finale ticket to Nikki Tamboli.

As we have got the first finalist, now eyes are on the other four finalists of the season. Well, you all must be eagerly waiting for the Bigg Boss to announce the second finalist. And now, as per latest update, three contestants namely Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni were given a chance to be the second finalist. Bigg Boss asked them to sacrifice the winner amount that is, Rs 14 lakh to reach the finale.

While Rahul and Aly choose the traditional way to reach the finale, Rakhi Sawant sacrificed her Rs 14 lakh winner amount, to become the second finalist of Bigg Boss 14.

The interesting fact is, with Rubina doing great in the show since the Bigg Boss we could actually have an all-female line-up in the top three of season 14. However, we will have to wait and watch to see who will the third finalist of the season among Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Devoleena Bhattacharjee (who is playing as a proxy to Eijaz Khan).

With the finale week just a few days away, makers of Bigg Boss 14 are leaving no stone unturned to make the show more and more interesting. Though the beginning of ongoing season failed to impress audience, the makers did their best to garner audiences’ attention with many additions and eliminations.

Ugly fights, hilarious antics and weekly tasks wounded in each others’ egos, drama and comedy have always helped Bigg Boss to grab viewers’ eyeballs and achieve a top place in the TRP list.