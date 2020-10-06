Rakhi Sawant calls whole India a ‘gutter’, here’s why!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant, known for her controversial acts and statements came out in the support of Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar among others, whose names are being dragged in the ongoing narcotics case related to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rakhi Sawant slams media, netizens

In a video that is shared on Instagram by Rakhi Sawant, the actress was seen slamming the media and netizens for defaming Bollywood stars in the drugs case.

In over one minute long video, Rakhi criticised media and other people for targeting only Bollywood stars in drugs case.

Defending Bollywood stars, Rakhi Sawant said, “You people should be ashamed of yourself. Stars like Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone who worked so hard for many years to build their position and status in the industry, you people just took only a minute to defame and pull them down!”

Supporting Deepika Padukone who was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connections with drugs, Rakhi Sawant said, “If a girl or boy who experience a breakup with their first love, it is very natural that he or she might seek for some option to get rid of the depression. Some will go with option of consuming narcotics and alchohol while some people will think of ending life”.

“People are enjoying by targeting and dragging the names of Bollywood biggies like Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan and they just enjoy the gossips of the celebs,” she added.

Slamming everyone she further stated, “Before targeting anyone, first look at yourself. How good are you?”

Rakhi Sawant also questioned that why only celebrities but not a single politician and their children are being targeted and arrested.

“Drinking alchohol is also a crime. Then let me ask, is their any minister or politician who do not consume alchohol?”

Remembering Kangana Ranaut’s remarks against Bollywood, Rakhi said, ‘Not just Bollywood, whole India is gutter, because not just celebrities but majority of commoners consume drugs, alcohol and they smoke as well”.

“If media wants to end this drugs issue, it should be ended not just in the film industry but from the entire country,” Rakhi Sawant concluded.