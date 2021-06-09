Rakhi Sawant compares coronavirus to Baba Ramdev, here’s why [Video]

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Rakhi Sawant is known for entertaining her fans and followers with her hilarious antics. Apart from her social media and onscreen presence, she is making sure that the paps and her fans are entertained with all her outing these days.

Rakhi Sawant is frequently spotted on Mumbai streets where she interacts with the shutterbugs and gives enough fodder for gossip. From sharing her takes on the controversies of the telly world to just talking about coronavirus in general, Rakhi has been at it.

In her latest interaction, the actress has compared COVID-19 to Ramdev. Wondering how? Well, Rakhi has an explanation for it too.

Rakhi Sawant while talking to the paparazzi on Tuesday night, said, “My god, ye corona hai na…” and went on to add, “Corona matlab bilkul Baba Ramdev ji ki tarah hai.”

Before one could ask her more, the actress decided to share why she thinks so. “Kabhi aata hai, kabhi chhup jaata hai, kabhi bahar nikal jaata hai…” she said, leaving everyone in splits. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant was last seen as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14. She also claimed that she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but she turned it down because of her fears. She will also be seen in the upcomong episode of singing reality show Indian Idol 12 as a celebrity guest.