Rakhi Sawant confirms her divorce with Adil Khan Durrani

Mumbai: Queen of controversies Rakhi Sawant has announced that she will soon divorce her husband Adil Khan Durrani. This comes less than a month after she stated that she would not divorce him. Speaking to paparazzi, Rakhi confirmed the same and said, “Meri khushi ka raaz? Mera divorce hone waala hai. Hum abhi azaad ho chuke hain (The secret to my happiness? I am getting divorce, I am free now).”

“Hum Azaad ho jaana chahtein hain, ab use jiske saath shaadi karni hai Kar lene do (I want to be free now. Let him get married to whoever he wants),” Rakhi said speaking to media outside her gym.

Rakhi married Adil earlier this year, but only a few weeks after announcing her marriage officially, she filed an FIR against him, accusing him of mishandling funds, domestic violence, and cheating on her. Adil was later arrested in February. A viral paparazzi video, on the other hand, showed Rakhi yelling on her phone that she would not divorce Adil.

Rakhi yelled on her phone that she would not divorce Adil. It appeared as if she was on the phone with Adil. “Sochna bhi mat main tumhe divorce ya talakh dung (Don’t even think I’ll divorce you),” she could be heard saying.

Adil is also a part of another FIR filed against him in Mysuru last month after an Iranian student accused him of rape.

Rakhi appears to be focused on her work despite the divorce announcement. She revealed that she will be travelling to Lucknow soon to film a major web series based on a true-life ‘legend. ‘She will play that character, and the show will also be shot inside the Lucknow jail. Rakhi also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to provide her and her crew with subsidies and security during the shoot. She has already spoken with Ravi Kishan, who will also appear in the web series, about her demands.