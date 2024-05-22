Rakhi Sawant gets death threats in hospital, ‘Will kill her on..’

Mumbai: Troubles keep piling up for Rakhi Sawant, who is currently in the hospital battling serious health issues. The actress recently had major surgery to remove a tumor from her uterus. Now, she is allegedly receiving death threats.

Rakhi’s former husband, Ritesh, made a shocking allegation on Tuesday. Speaking to paparazzi in Mumbai, he claimed that some people are threatening Rakhi’s life. Ritesh said he knows who these people are but won’t reveal their names until he has solid evidence.

“I will reveal everything, let me get all the evidence first. I am not afraid of anyone. I will name people but let me get the evidence first. I just want to tell you that some people who pretended to be our wellwishers are also involved in this controversy. I will tell you who this person it. We are informing police about it. We do not want media trial. This is related to Rakhi’s security. People are troubling her. She is also getting death threats,” Ritesh said.

Rakhi’s lawyer, Falguni Brahmbhatt, also confirmed that Rakhi is getting death threats and abusive calls. “Ussea bola gaya hai ki tumhe raste par maarenge. Jahan tu interviews karti hai wahin tumhe marenge. Yes saari cheezein usse boli jaa rahi hain. (They told her they will kill her on the street, right where she gives interviews),” said Brahmbhatt to Times Now.

Meanwhile, another former husband of Rakhi, Adil Khan Durrani, claimed that her hospital stay is just a drama to avoid jail time in a leaked video case.