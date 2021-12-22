‘Rakhi Sawant is not legally my wife’ reveals Ritesh

Mumbai: The controversiol queen Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing headlines ever since she entered Bigg Boss 15 house along with her husband Ritesh. The man who kept his identity a secret for more than two years finally made a public appearance with Rakhi on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Many fans speculated that his wedding is ‘fake’ with Rakhi and was made-up for the show. The mystery around him deepened when a picture of Ritesh with his first wife Snigdha Priya and child went viral leaving the audience baffled. While speaking to media, Priya accused her husband of domestic violence and even claimed that he was lying about being an NRI.

Ritesh has now cleared the air around his relationship with Rakhi Sawant is his latest interviews with various media portals post his eviction from Bigg Boss 15.

Ritesh makes shocking revelations

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ritesh made shocking revelations about his marriage and admitted that Rakhi is not legally his wife. “Hum logon ne ishwar ko sakshi maan ke ek doosre ko pati patni sweekar kiya hai. Kahin hum logon ne court marriage abhi ki nahi hai,” he said. “Legal terms mein, main definitely yeh divorce ka wait kar raha hoon, jaise hi hoga, main formal marriage karunga Rakhi ke saat,” he stated.

Ritesh also revealed that he and Rakhi plan to have a formal marriage ceremony and invite the actress’ colleagues from the industry.

It was in 2019 when Rakhi Sawant surprised everyone with her marriage announcement to Ritesh. She even shared a set of pictures on her Instagram from her wedding without revealing Ritesh’s face.