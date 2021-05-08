Rakhi Sawant predicts Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner

Mumbai: The stunt-based popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is all set to go on floors soon. All the 12 contestants have already reached Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has already predicted the winner of this season.

Rakhi Sawant, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, was recently spotted in Mumbai where she interacted with the paparazzi. Speaking to the shutterbugs, she said that Abhinav Shukla is strong and will win the show. Giving examples of his treks and his mountaineering skills, Rakhi said that this would be the reason for his win in the show. She also revealed that Abhinav dreams of climbing Mt. Everest one day.

Rakhi Sawant feels Abhinav Shukla is strong

“Abhinav Shukla bahut strong hai, mujha lagta hai Abhinav Shukla hi jeetenge (Abhinavh Shukla is very strong, I feel he will win),” she says.

For the unversed, Rakhi had made Abhinav’s life difficult on Bigg Boss 14 with her crazy antics. She openly flirted with him which didn’t go down well with his wife, Rubina Dilaik.

Rakhi Sawant also revealed that Divyanka Tripathi is her favourite contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She also spoke about Rahul Vaidya’s participation in the reality TV show, Rakhi said that her friend, Vindu Dara Singh, should have gone instead of him.

She says, “Vindu Dara Singh ko le ke jaana chahiye tha, jo saamne sher aaye toh ek mukka maare. Rahul Vaidya kyun gaya mujhe pata nahi, uske back mein bahut zyada problem hai. But I pray for Rahul Vaidya ke wo sahi salamat aa jaye. (They should have taken Vidhu Dara Singh, who would punch even a lion. I don’t understand why Rahul Vaidya has participated. He has a severe back issue. But I pray for Rahul Vaidya to return safe and sound).”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be shot in Cape Town and contestant have already left for the shoot today. From Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari to Nikki Tamboli among others were spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. Have a look at the final list 12 participants who are going to take part in the stunt-based reality show.