Rakhi Sawant ‘protests’ outside Bigg Boss OTT house [Video]

Mumbai: Actress, controversial queen and Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rakhi Sawant manages to grab headlines with her statements or hilarious antics. She is often seen interacting with paparazzi and gives enough fodder for gossip.

On Tuesday, Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside the Bigg Boss OTT house in Mumbai. She wore a Spider-Man costume with a golden garland around her neck and carried a matching suitcase.

It all happened after the weekend episode of reality show Bigg Boss OTT that saw Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla walking inside. This irked Rakhi who was a part of BB 14 and she decided to go on a ‘bookh hartal’ (hunger strike) against the makers.

Speaking to shutterbugs, Rakhi said that she wanted to be on the show again and wanted Bigg Boss to call her back. Celebrity paprazzo Viral Bhayani shared her video on Instagram which is doing rounds on internet now.

Earlier in the day, Rakhi had shared a video about the same. “I am really very upset. Bigg Boss OTT, you always think me to be Over the Top but where am I in Bigg Boss? I am not there this time. You called Sidnaaz, but not me. I am very upset. What is this happening? I am coming Bigg Boss.”

She further added, “Karan (Johar) bhai toh dhamaka kar rahe hai (Karan bhai is being so explosive). He is scolding everyone so much. But everyone is so hot-headed like a volcano, about to erupt. You need me Bigg Boss. I want to come inside and make everyone quiet and add comedy ka tadka. I am coming Bigg Boss. Nobody can stop me. You had promised me Bigg Boss that you like me a lot and I will be there every year. I am coming on Bigg Boss OTT.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant was last seen as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14. She was one of the most interesting contestants on the show and was loved by one and all. Post the show, she was in news because of her mother, who underwent two operations as part of her cancer treatment.