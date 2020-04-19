Rakhi Sawant slams media for demonizing Muslims

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood’s most contentious personalities Rakhi Sawant stepped forward in defense of Muslims and slammed the media for attacking he minority community over the novel coronavirus incident.

In the video, the actress slammed and warned the media of playing hate politics and tried to use the pandemic to smear and demonize Muslims.

Communalisation of COVID-19

She said the India belongs to everyone including the minority community and warned the media to refrain from communalising the COVID-19 by making Muslims, the sole culprits responsible for the spread of the coronavirus.

From distributing rations to helping in Hindu cremation, Muslims across the country are doing everything, she said adding that she is making the video for those people who are damaging the communal brotherhood and urges to be united.

Muslims across the country are bearing the brunt. Their businesses were boycotted, they were called ‘coronavirus terrorists’. Some also pasted posters barring their entries in certain neighbourhood. And also ttere were reports of Muslims being attacked, beaten, and lynched.

Meanwhile, total number of the deadly virus cases breached the 15000-mark on Sunday morning.

