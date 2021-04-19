Rakhi Sawant thanks ‘angel’ Salman Khan for saving her mother’s life [VIDEO]

Mumbai: Actress Rakhi Sawant on Monday shared her mother Jaya Sawant’s health update who was suffering from cancer. In a video message on Instagram, Rakhi and her mother thanked Salman Khan and Sohail Khan for financial help ahead of the surgery. The mother-daughter duo called Salman and Sohail as ‘angels’ for helping them in their tough times.

On Monday, Rakhi informed through her social media account that her mother is going to be operated yet another time for removal of her cancerous tumour.

Rakhi’s mother said, “I thank Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus and wonder if I’ll ever be saved, or if I will die like this. But my God gave me an angel in the form of Salman Khan. It is because of him and his family that I am able to get this operation done. And I thank God, and Salman.”

The actress also thanked Salman, saying that he has ‘saved’ her mother’s life. “You have given us the world’s best doctor,” she said in Hindi. “I pray that every household has sons like you and Sohail Khan. I thank your parents for giving my family two angels.”

It is not the first time that Salman has come to Sawant family’s aid. Jaya’s medical expenses for her chemotherapy treatment were also funded by the superstar.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 which earned her rave reviews and is currently shooting for her new web series titled “Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn”.