Rakhi Sawant to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Here’s her video

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 fame and actress Rakhi Sawant is known for entertaining her fans and followers with her hilarious antics. Apart from her social media and onscreen presence, is making sure that the paps and her fans are entertained with all her outing these days. Rakhi is frequently spotted on Mumbai streets where she interacts with the camera persons and gives enough fodder for gossip.

Rakhi Sawant interacted with the paparazzi on her visit to coffee shop recently, where she said that she has been invited to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a wildcard contestant but she said she is unsure of taking it up. She even boasted that she is quite capable of killing all the animals and insects, and can even jump off a plane.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi wild card ka offer aaya hai mujhe. Abhi let’s see I don’t know, mein jaungi ya nahi. Speaking about the dangerous tasks, Rakhi further said, “Yeh saanp, bichu, azgar, keede makhodon ko maarna mere daayein haat ka khel hai.” Check out her video below:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant was last seen as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14. Post the show, she was in news because of her mother, who underwent two operations as part of her cancer treatment.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, it is known to be a chart topper and this year’s contestants will only make it more exciting to watch. Currently, 12 popular TV celebrities are in Cape Town, who are competing the Rohit Shetty-hosted show are Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raj Jain, Sana Makbul and Sana Sayyad.