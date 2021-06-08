Rakhi Sawant to set Indian Idol 12’s stage on fire, fans excited

Mumbai: The upcoming epsiode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will welcome actor and Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant as celebrity guest. Taking to Instagram, Rakhi shared how she is excited to feature in the upcoming weekend episode and promised ‘dhamaka’ leaving fans excited.

In her latest Instagram video, Rakhi Sawant is seen in a traditional Maharashtrian outfit which she complimented with gold jewellery. In the video, Rakhi says, “Hey guys, look where I am. I am on the sets of Indian Idol. It’s so exciting. Wow! I enjoyed myself a lot. My episode is going to come soon. So gear up to watch it. It’s going to be a blast.”

In another post, she shared pictures of her full look from the hotel room where she was staying. “#dancingIdol #rakhisawant on #indianidol #season12 #Loveyouall #iamcoming soon @abbhinavsrivastava,” she captioned. Check out the pictures below.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of both posts. “Can’t wait to see ur dance,” one wrote, while another said, “wow as judge?? Maza aayega (It will be fun).” A third commented, “Looking gorgeous ji.” A fourth said, “Aap ayenge to dekhna hi pdega (I will have to watch the episode, now that you are coming on it).”

Rakhi Sawant was last seen as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14. She is often seen interacting with paparazzi everytime she steps out on the streets of Mumbai. She also claimed that she was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but she turned it down because of her fears.