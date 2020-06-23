Rakhi Sawant trolled for claiming “Sushant Singh is coming back”

Mumbai: Actress Rakhi Sawant claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput came in her dreams and informed her that he is going to take birth as her son.

Rakhi Sawant’s claim

In the video that was shared on her Instagram account, she hinted that Sushant committed suicide due to nepotism in Bollywood industry.

After the video went viral on social media, netizens started trolling her.

Netizens’ reaction

One of them wrote, “Apko sharam aani chiye jo insan jaa chuka hai uska majak banane uski family pe kya haal hoga Ye Socha hai apne shame on you”.

Another person wrote, “Shame on u ..Like seriously jo insaan ab duniya me hai v ni uske naam pe publicity …Yaar have some humanity ..What the hell is this.. Harr chij ko majak bana diya hai ..Her account should be blocked”.

Meanwhile, police is investigating the case to know the reason behind the actor’s suicide.

Speculations

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, people started speculating the reason behind his suicide.

One section of the people believe that the actor died due to nepotism in the film industry. They claim that the actor was denied roles in films and that has pushed him into depression.

Whereas, another section of people alleged that nepotism can’t be the reason for the suicide as the actor had enough work and money. They believe that clinical depression was the reason.