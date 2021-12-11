Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh’s real identity exposed!

Fans and audience have been questioning Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh if they are faking their marital status for the show's TRP

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Updated: 11th December 2021 12:49 pm IST
Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh's viral photo with his first wife and son (Twitter)

Mumbai: There has been a never ending spree of speculations about Rakhi Sawant’s marriage to Ritesh being fake since the duo entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. Fans and audience have been questioning the couple if they are faking their marital status for the show’s TRP. Amidst these speculations, photos of Ritesh with his first wife and son are doing the rounds on social media.

A Twitter hand, that goes by name Ritesh Singh, dropped a photo of Rakhi’s husband from his first wedding. In another photo, Ritesh can be seen posing with his wife and child. The tweet’s caption read: “Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don’t spread hate for me . I am simple guy. @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u. Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 I am exposed 🥺😭”

As Ritesh is locked inside the house with no access to the outside world, the authentication of this Twitter handle remains unclear and suspense.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago, rumours were rife that Ritesh is Rakhi’s fake husband and is one of the cameramen of Bigg Boss 15. Reports suggested that he was hired as Rakhi’s husband to boosts the dipping TRPs of the Salman Khan hosted show. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman jokingly asked Rakhi if she hired Ritesh for the show.

