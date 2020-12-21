Rakul Preet: Flexibility is the key to stability

By IANS|   Updated: 21st December 2020 6:06 am IST
Rakul Preet: Flexibility is the key to stability

Mumbai, Dec 20 : Actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared a throwback picture from her Maldivian holiday, with her mantra for stability on social media.

Rakul Preet posted the picture of her doing yoga on Instagram In the image, she is seen balancing on one leg and tilting while she has her hands above her head in a namaste posture.

“Flexibility is the key to stability.A #yogaeverywhere #balance,” she captioned it.

About her work, the actress has started working on “Mayday”. She is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, directed and produced by Ajay.

The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after “De De Pyaar De”.

READ:  Khloe Kardashian goes on dinner date with Tristan Thompson

Rakul will next be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 21st December 2020 6:06 am IST
Back to top button