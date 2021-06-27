Rakul Preet shares some motivational Sunday quotes

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 27th June 2021 7:31 pm IST
Rakul Preet shares some motivational Sunday quotes
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared some motivational words for her fans on Sunday.

Rakul posted a stunning picture on Instagram.

In the image, she is seen sporting a beautiful layered boatneck floral dress. To complete her look she sported minimal make-up and left her hair open.

MS Education Academy

“Your wings already exist , all you have to do is fly #sundayquotes #happysunday,” she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Rakul’s latest release was the digital film “Sardar Ka Grandson” co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.

The actress’s dairy is full as she has several films lined up.

She will be seen in “Attack”, “MayDay”, “Thank God” and “Doctor G”. She also has “Indian 2” starring Kamal Haasan.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button