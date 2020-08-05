Rakul Preet Singh hits 15-million mark on Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has garnered 15 million followers on Instagram, and she thanks her fans for their constant love and support, right from the days when she had little knowledge about her work or skills.

Rakul Preet posted a thank-you note for her fans on Wednesday, on the video-sharing app.

“I started working really young without much knowledge about my work, skills and social media. But all of you have supported me and showered upon me immense love for which I am forever grateful. I may not be perfect but I promise to keep working hard to entertain all of you. Here is a big hug to my Insta fam without whom I wouldn’t be where I am. Here is to many more millions and sharing lots more laughter and joy .. love you all,” she wrote.

Along with her post, Rakul, who made her Bollywood debut with “Yaariyan” in 2014, shared a small clip about her social media experiences

Source: IANS
