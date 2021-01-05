Rakul Preet Singh shares her New Year Resolution

By IANS|   Published: 5th January 2021 7:21 am IST
Mumbai, Jan 4 : Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh shared her New Year Resolution with fans on Instagram, along with a monochrome picture on Monday.

In the image, Rakul sports a short bob.

“You can’t go back and change the beginning but you can start where you are to change the ending. #NEWYEAR #NEWYOU #NEWRESOLUTIONS,” Rakul wrote alongside the image.

Rakul has started shooting for “MayDay”. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar, and it marks Ajay’s return to direction after “Shivaay” and “U Me Aur Hum”. The thriller is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

