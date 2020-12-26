Rakul Preet Singh shares her yearend thoughts

Mumbai, Dec 26 : Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh hits sultry mode in her new post on Instagram, and blame it on her hair that she is cut off from all the chaos of life.

In her new Insta pic, Rakul looks stunning in a sequined copper dress. She sports smokey eyes and has left her hair open.

“Sorry I can’t hear the chaos over the volume of my hair #yearendthoughts,” she wrote alongside the image.

The actress had recently tweeted on her verified account that she has tested positive for Covid-19, adding that she had quarantined herself.

The actress had just started shooting for the film “Mayday”. She stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.

