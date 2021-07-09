Ram Charan, Upasana shifting from Hyderabad to Mumbai?

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan is currently busy in shooting Tollywood’s highly-anticipated upcoming movie RRR. Apart from this, he is also busy in shooting with his father Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. It is also being reported that the actor is getting a lot of Bollywood offers for which he shuffling between Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Now, according to latest reports, Ram Charan recently bought a sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai. According to reports, the bungalow is situated in Khar, one of the posh suburbs in Mumbai and offers a beautiful view of the sea.

With his new property in Mumbai, many of his fans are speculating that Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have completely shifted to the city of dreams. However, the reason is something else here.

Reports suggest that the Yevadu actor felt the need to buy a house in Mumbai as he was meeting a lot of Bollywood filmmakers and wasn’t comfortable staying in hotels as he is based in Hyderabad.

A source informed Deccan Chronicle, “Whenever Ram Charan went to Mumbai, he had to stay in a star hotel for accommodation. Since he has been in talks with Bollywood filmmakers to do Hindi and Pan India films, he has decided to buy a bungalow so that he can stay there.”

“Charan is delighted to have a bungalow in Mumbai; he feels it as his prized possession and something very dear to him. Since his trips to Mumbai have been increasing since he started working on the Rajamouli-directorial RRR, we may even spot Charan more often in Mumbai,” the source further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy in wrapping up SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran, among others, in pivotal roles. He also has Shankar’s tentatively titled RC15 opposite Kiara Advani.