Ram Charan, wife Upasana are style personified at Niharika Konidela’s wedding

News Desk 1Published: 9th December 2020 8:41 pm IST

Hyderabad, Dec 9 : Popular Telugu film actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni looked uber-stylish at the wedding of actress Niharika Konidela in Udaipur.

Ram was seen sporting a white short kurta and pants paired with black shoes. His wife wore a floral lehenga paired with a faux fur jacket.

The actor and Niharika, who is an actress and producer, are cousins.

Niharika, daughter of producer Nagendra Babu and is the niece of southern superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, ties the knot with beau Chaitanya Jv.

She has worked in films like “Oka Manasu”, “Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren”, “Happy Wedding” and “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy”.

Apart from Ram Charan and his wife, Allu Arjun and family were at the wedding too.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

