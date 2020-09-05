Ram Gopal Varma announces details of his next movie ‘Disha Encounter’

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday dropped the first look poster of the film titled ‘Disha Encounter’. The project was announced by the filmmaker almost six months ago.

About the Movie

Helmed by Varma, the film based on true events where a 26-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana’s Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later. A few days later, the accused After a thorough probe, the police nabbed all the four accused and they were killed in an encounter on December 6th, 2019 under a bridge on Bangalore Hyderabad national highway.

Disha Encounter First Poster

RGV took to his twitter to share the first poster of ‘Disha Encounter’ that shows a Honda Activa bike and a truck which are the primary factors that led to this crime against a woman by four men. The poster also shows the hand of a man holding a gun in his hand while it shows a hazy picture of a man in running motion.

The ‘Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa biddalu’ director, shared that the teaser of the film will be released on September 26 while the film will release on November 26 which is the day when a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed in 2019.

Unveiling the poster, RGV tweeted, “Here is the 1st look film poster of DISHA ENCOUNTER made on the brutal gang rape,killing and burning of a young woman in Hyderabad on NOVEMBER 26th 2019 ..Teaser release SEPTEMBER 26th ..Film release NOVEMBER 26 th 2020 @anuragkancharla @Karuna_Natti #DishaEncounter.”

Here is the 1st look film poster of DISHA ENCOUNTER made on the brutal gang rape,killing and burning of a young woman in Hyderabad on NOVEMBER 26th 2019 ..Teaser release SEPTEMBER 26th ..Film release NOVEMBER 26 th 2020 @anuragkancharla @Karuna_Natti #DishaEncounter pic.twitter.com/hnx34PKqE9 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 5, 2020

The crime and the encounter were sensational and the most-talked stuff back then.

Ram Gopal Varma has been in the news lately for his opinion on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and his films. Recently, he had also announced his biopic which will be made in 3 parts with a total runtime of six hours.